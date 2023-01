SHAFAQNA-Various sectors in the UK will see more disruption in early 2023.

Railway staff, postal workers, bus drivers, Border Force staff, teachers, and nurses were among those who walked out in recent weeks, with more strikes expected as few of those pay issues have been resolved.

National Highways workers, driving examiners in the West Midlands, East Midlands, and eastern England areas, and staff at the Environment Agency were on strike on the first day of the year.

Source: aa

