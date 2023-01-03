The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Muslims and international community should not leave oppressed people of Afghanistan alone

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in a meeting with the delegation of the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan, pointed out the various atrocities that are being committed on everyone, especially the women of Afghanistan, and emphasized that all Muslims and the international community have a duty to protect the oppressed people of Afghanistan and don’t leave them alone in this difficult situation and don’t hesitate to help them in order to reduce their suffering.

“The Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan, should not spare any effort to pursue the rights of the great people of Afghanistan”. Emphasizing the necessity of maintaining national unity and internal solidarity and observing peaceful life with all ethnic groups, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani called on everyone to avoid any violence in relation to the current rulers of the country.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the statement issued by the Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani met with the delegation of the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan, before noon on Sunday 8th Jumada al-Thani 1444 AH. In this meeting, the head of the delegation presented a report on the current situation of the country and the performance of the council. His Holiness, while expressing great and deep regret on the many sufferings and hardships that the noble nation of Afghanistan has endured in the last few decades, pointed out the various atrocities that are being inflicted on everyone, especially the women of this country, in this era and said that all Muslims and the international community have the duty not to leave the oppressed people of Afghanistan alone in this difficult situation and not to withhold any help to alleviate their suffering.

Emphasizing the necessity of maintaining national unity and internal solidarity and observing a peaceful life with all ethnic groups and calling them to avoid any violence in relation to the current rulers of the country, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani advised the council to do its bests to pursue and fulfill the rights of the great people of Afghanistan.

10 Jumada al-Thani 1444

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani- Najaf Ashraf

Source: Shafaqna Persian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani

www.shafaqna.com