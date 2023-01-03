English
London: First Arabic bookshop closes down, after 44 years

London’s first Arabic bookshop

SHAFAQNA-London’s first Arabic bookshop closes down, After 44 years. The last days of Al-Saqi Books were some of its busiest.

A closing-down sale ensured a steady stream of customers flitting in and out, most expressing confusion and disappointment at the news that the iconic London bookshop, located in the Bayswater area, would close its doors for the final time on December 31.

“It’s such a sad trend,” muttered one older man in a Syrian dialect as he stood by the cashier. “People don’t want to read books any more; they prefer their tablets and laptops.”

