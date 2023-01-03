How World Cup 2022 hurt small restaurants and cafes in Qatar?

SHAFAQNA- The Qatar World Cup may have proven profitable for multinational corporations, but several Doha-based restaurants suffered severe financial losses.

The gas-rich nation reportedly forked out $220bn since it won the right to host the men’s World Cup more than 12 years ago, with much of that money being spent on a new metro system, roads, a new airport, neighbourhoods and even an entirely new city.

While the month-long tournament concluded on 18 December 2022 with one of the most gripping finals in World Cup history, restaurant and café owners said that they racked up huge losses after spending extra on food, merchandise and football-related paraphernalia that went unsold because of how the authorities planned the fan experience.”

Source: middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022