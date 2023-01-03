English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager

0
Israeli forces kill Palestinian

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on the city of Bethlehem. Adam Issam Shaker Ayyad, 15, was killed after he was shot in the chest on Tuesday (03 an 2023) morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The killing took place during an Israeli army raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp that began before dawn and included dozens of armoured vehicles, after which confrontations with young Palestinians broke out. According to local media, Israeli forces arrested several residents during the raid.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

New Israeli government’s sanctions against Palestinians

asadian

Sheikh Ikrame Sabri warns against attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

130 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel in 2022

asadian

UN calls on ICJ to give opinion on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine

asadian

Israel kept more than 600 Palestinians children under house arrest in 2022

asadian

Israel’s new law for refusing treatment of Palestinian patients

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.