Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on the city of Bethlehem. Adam Issam Shaker Ayyad, 15, was killed after he was shot in the chest on Tuesday (03 an 2023) morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The killing took place during an Israeli army raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp that began before dawn and included dozens of armoured vehicles, after which confrontations with young Palestinians broke out. According to local media, Israeli forces arrested several residents during the raid.

Source: aljazeera

