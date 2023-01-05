Azerbaijan Republic: Two women fined for mourning Muharram with children

SHAFAQNA- A court in Azerbaijan fined two women for performing mourning for Imam Hussain (AS) in Muharram with children.

Shola Jafarova was fined two months’ average wage for holding mourning meetings in the Muslim holy month of Muharram and organizing children to sing a mourning song uploaded to social media by a court in Baku. Similarly, Samira Jafarova was fined by a Goychay court for a social media video with 15 children performing a mourning for Imam Hussain (AS) (the third Imam of Shia). She told her appeal hearing that “holding a religious ceremony is her right due to the Constitution”, but her appeal was rejected by the court.

Jafarova told Sheki Appeal Court that all parents of the 15 children had agreed to their participation and that the rites had not “negative effects on the rules of social morality, or the physical and mental health and education of the participants”.

In 2022, 20 individuals have been fined for exercising freedom of religion or belief. Courts gave the 20 known fines to punish the exercise of freedom of religion or belief (together with one exoneration) in different parts of Azerbaijan. The fines were equal to about two months’ average wage for those in formal work. However, such fines indicate a far heavier financial burden for people in rural areas, those without a formal job, or pensioners.

Six cases from Azerbaijan – lodged between 2014 and 2022 – are assumed to be waiting for decisions at the ECtHR. The cases relate to jail for exercising freedom of religion or belief, state censorship of religious literature, raid on meetings for worship, jail for leading prayers, and unlawful house search.

At least 12 of those fined in 2022 are preparing to take their cases to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg (ECtHR). Baku-based lawyer Asabali Mustafayev is preparing cases in the interests of 11 Muslims fined in Quba on 10 October for meeting for worship, together with one Muslim fined in Oguz on 1 September for hosting a meeting for worship in his home. All 12 Muslims were fined the minimum fine of 1,500 Manats (about two months’ average wage). Their appeals were rejected by the Appeal Courts and Appeal Court decisions are final and cannot be appealed to the Supreme Court.

In accordance with Azerbaijan’s legally-binding international human rights obligations, the decisions of the ECtHR as well as the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee require the regime to change its laws and practices. As a result, freedom of religion and belief violations cannot occur again.

The State Security Ministry (SSM) secret police arrested Shia Muslim Imam Sardar Babayev in October 2021. Prosecutors are investigating him on treason charges. He is accused of cooperating with an Iranian intelligence agency and taking instructions from it and acting against Azerbaijan. Imam Babayev rejects the allegations against him, declaring that they are politically motivated.

Source: Forum 18

www.shafaqna.com