English
International Shia News Agency

Arab Parliament calls on UN to take urgent action to stop Israel crimes against Palestinians

0
Arab Parliament calls on UN

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliamentcondemned the new Israeli government’s plans to escalate expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and called on the United Nations and the international community to take immediate and urgent action to stop them.

Settlements, especially in and around the city of Jerusalem, aim to change the geographical and historical features of the city and Judaise it, a statement released by the Arab League’s parliament said.

Source : middleeastmonitor

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Related posts

New Israeli government’s sanctions against Palestinians

asadian

Arab League: 223 Palestinians killed by Israel in ‘deadliest year’

asadian

Vatican: Pope calls for end to Ukraine war in Christmas message

asadian

Gaza: Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas

asadian

UN: 2022 deadliest year for Palestinians

asadian

Palestinians dedicate olive trees in Jerusalem for Morocco’s national team

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.