Arab Parliament calls on UN to take urgent action to stop Israel crimes against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliamentcondemned the new Israeli government’s plans to escalate expanding illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and called on the United Nations and the international community to take immediate and urgent action to stop them.

Settlements, especially in and around the city of Jerusalem, aim to change the geographical and historical features of the city and Judaise it, a statement released by the Arab League’s parliament said.

Source : middleeastmonitor