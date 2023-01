SHAFAQNA-Canada set a record in 2022 by opening the door to more than 430,000 permanent residents.

“Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people,” said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

Fraser said Canada reached its goal of 431,645, breaking the former record of 401,000 permanent residents in 2021.

