Reactions to Israeli Mnister’s desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Almost immediately after the news and pictures of the presence of the Israel’s security minister in Al-Aqsa Mosque, the reactions to this action started.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque assessed the provocative action of the radical minister of the new cabinet of the Israeli regime in this holy place as “treason”.

Sheikh Ikrame Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasized: “The act of Itamar Bin Guer is treason, and for this reason, we emphasize that this government is complicit in the crime and is trying to dominate Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He added: “Israel is trying to target Arab and Islamic sovereignty and Jordan’s control over Al-Aqsa Mosque. Jordan, which is traditionally responsible for the holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque, also condemned Ben Guer’s action. Jordan’s foreign ministry statement said: “Jordan strongly condemns the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of its sanctity.”

However, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced that it “strongly condemns the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist minister Ben Guer and considers it an unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of conflicts.”

Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition to the Israeli regime and former prime minister of Israel, warned on Monday that Ben Guer’s planned entry into the mosque would lead to violence, calling it a deliberate provocation that would endanger lives.

Security guards at the mosque told AFP that Ben Guer was escorted by Israeli security forces as a drone flew over the holy site.

Hamas: Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a crime

Hazem Qasem, the spokesman of Hamas, also called this visit a crime and promised that this holy place will remain Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic.

Menachem Klein, emeritus professor of political science at Bar-Ilan University and visiting member of the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, said: “This meeting is another proof that Netanyahu does not care about international law and the recommendations of the Biden government.”

The United States announced that It is against harming the existing situation in Al-Aqsa Mosqu.

Following the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by “Itamar Ben Guer”, the US ambassador in Israel emphasized: “We have been very frank in our talks with Israel.”

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said that US President Joe Biden’s administration is against harming the current situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He added: “Let’s say more clearly, we want to maintain the existing situation, and measures that prevent this are not acceptable to us. We have been very clear about this in our talks with Israel.”

The spokesman of the Palestinian affairs office at the American embassy also confirmed the ambassador’s statement and said: “The Biden government has explained to Israel that it is against any action that harms the existing situation in the holy places.”

The Arab League condemned the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Minister of Security of the Israeli regime.

The Secretary General of the Arab League condemned the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Minister of Security of the Israeli regime.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit considered this action as a violation of the Holy Shrine and an attack on the first Qibla of Muslims and creating tension and inciting their spiritual feelings with the decision of the Israeli government and the support of the security agencies.

The Secretary General of the Arab League stated that the government of Netanyahu is fully responsible for the attack of “Itamar Ben Guer” and these extreme actions and plans and its consequences on Palestine and the entire region and its reflection on the world level, which may lead to the igniting of a religious war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack of the Minister of Internal Security of Israel on Al-Aqsa Mosque in separate statements.

A number of Arab countries have expressed regret over the attack of the Israeli authorities on Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that they are against any unilateral action that violates international laws.

Egypt expressed its regret over the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and emphasized that this country is against any unilateral action that violates international laws.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its regret for the attack by an official of the new Israeli government on Al-Aqsa Mosque accompanied by extremist elements and supported by Israeli forces.

Egypt warned about the negative consequences of such actions on security and stability in Palestine and the region and the future of the peace process, and called all parties to refrain from any actions that aggravate the situation.

In addition, the foreign ministries of Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack by the Minister of Internal Security of Israel on Al-Aqsa Mosque in separate statements.

Source: Shafaqna Persian