Austria: Vienna Police under fire over excessive use of force against teenagers

SHAFAQNA-Vienna Police are facing criticism after a video emerged showing officers using excessive force against teenagers on New Year's Eve.

The footage, which was spread on social media, showed masked police officers in Vienna attacking young people with batons, pushing, insulting, threatening and hitting them after they were found setting off firecrackers to welcome the new year.

Photos of the injured teenagers were also posted online showing they had scratches on their hands and abrasions on their foreheads.

