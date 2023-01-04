English
UAE & China call for UN Security Council meeting over Al Aqsa Mosque

UAE & China

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates and China called Tuesday for a UN Security Council meeting after Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards.

The Council is expected to convene on Thursday, diplomats said.

The visit drew fierce condemnation across the world, with the US, Israel’s closest ally, expressing deep concern over the recent developments.

Source : aa

