Central Bank of Iraq: We are ready to expand banking relations with the world

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Central Bank of Iraq said that this organization is ready to expand its banking relations with the world.

The head of the Central Bank of Iraq said: This organization is ready to broaden its banking relations with the world.

The media office of the Central Bank of Iraq announced that “Mustafa Ghalib Makheef”, the head of the Central Bank of Iraq, met with the Chinese ambassador in this country on Monday and discussed about the aspects of bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and Beijing with the aim of facilitating banking transactions and Business transactions in accordance with international standards.

In this meeting, it was also emphasized on the readiness of the Central Bank of Iraq to expand the country’s banking relations with the countries of the world in order to advance banking goals.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com