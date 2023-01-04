Karbala: Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine prepares to hold ‘Kawthar Al-Isma’ International Festival

mental health crisisSHAFAQNA-The holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced the completion of its preparations for holding the second Kawthar Al-Isma International Festival, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Al-Zahraa (SA), with the participation of international and Arab scientific and academic figures, researchers and poets.

Ali Kadhim Sultan, a member of the festival’s preparatory committee, said in a statement that “the special committees of the festival continued working day and night to complete the preparations and prepare for the establishment of this four-day international festival, which will be held in commemoration of the birth of the daughter of the Noble Prophet, Lady Al-Zahraa (SA) on the 19th of Jumada Al-Thani.

