English
International Shia News Agency

Karbala: Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine prepares to hold ‘Kawthar Al-Isma’ International Festival

0
mental health crisis

mental health crisisSHAFAQNA-The holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced the completion of its preparations for holding the second Kawthar Al-Isma International Festival, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Al-Zahraa (SA), with the participation of international and Arab scientific and academic figures, researchers and poets.

Ali Kadhim Sultan, a member of the festival’s preparatory committee, said in a statement that “the special committees of the festival continued working day and night to complete the preparations and prepare for the establishment of this four-day international festival, which will be held in commemoration of the birth of the daughter of the Noble Prophet, Lady Al-Zahraa (SA) on the 19th of Jumada Al-Thani.

Source : imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karbala: Students living in USA and Europe meet Sheikh Karbalai [photos]

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine hosts a media delegation from Germany & Finland

asadian

Dutch Chargé d’Affairs in Iraq: I am honored to be able to visit Imam Hussain’s ( AS) holy shrine

asadian

UN’s Representative in Iraq Visited Karbala [Photos]

asadian

Karbala: UN’s Official praises projects of Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine for vulnerable groups

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine hosts a delegation of Sunni scholars from Pakistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.