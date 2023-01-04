USA: Muslims in Dearborn face growing mental health crisis

SHAFAQNA-The Muslim community in Dearborn, Michigan, US, is facing a growing mental health problem.

As of 21 December 2022, officers in Dearborn responded to more than 1,000 mental health emergency calls throughout the year, an increase of 31 percent from the previous year.

In Dearborn, home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the US and also known as the capital of Arab America, mental health issues are exacerbated because of the stigma that often surrounds mental illness in Muslim communities.

