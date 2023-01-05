Jewish Rabbi: According to the Torah, it is forbidden to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Netanyahu’s actions are not on behalf of the Jews

SHAFAQNA-“Settlers are prohibited from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque according to Jewish Sharia law,” Moshe Hirsch, the leader of the Neturei Karta Jewish movement, said.

This Jewish rabbi, who was giving an interview to Anatolia news agency in response to the violation of Israeli Security Minister Itmar Ben Guer’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque, said: “I want to explain on behalf of the Jews that the Jewish religion completely rejects entering this mosque.”

He continued: “Jewish religion rejects this completely and contradicts what is written in the Torah.”

Neturei Karta is an anti-Zionist Haredi Orthodox Jewish minority that was formed in 1953. This group is also known as the Anti-Zionist Jewish Union Organization.

Hirsch pointed out that “Ben Guer is not a Jew at all”, and expressed: “We explain to the Muslim world that what this person did is against the Jewish religion and does not represent us, but is an insult to the Jewish world and cannot represent us.”

He added: “What the Netanyahu government does is on behalf of themselves and not on behalf of the Jews.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian