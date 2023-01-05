English
International Shia News Agency

leader of Russian Orthodox Church calls for Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine

0
leader of Russian Orthodox Church

SHAFAQNA-The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday called for a truce in Ukraine for the occasion of Christmas Day.

“I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with an appeal to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12 noon (0900GMT) on Jan. 6 to midnight (2100GMT) on Jan. 7, so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day,” said a statement by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ukraine: 15,000 people missing since war began

asadian

New poll: More Americans believe USA should urge Ukraine to settle for peace

asadian

G-20 calls for Russia’s complete, unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine

asadian

Vatican: Pope meets Emmanuel Macron

asadian

UN: Ukraine war pushes 4 million children into poverty

asadian

International affairs expert: “USA benefits most from Ukraine war”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.