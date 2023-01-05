leader of Russian Orthodox Church calls for Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday called for a truce in Ukraine for the occasion of Christmas Day.

“I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with an appeal to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12 noon (0900GMT) on Jan. 6 to midnight (2100GMT) on Jan. 7, so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day,” said a statement by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com