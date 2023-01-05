English
A delegation of German youth visit Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-A German delegation from the Hussainiyah of Al-Zahra (SA) in the German city of Nuremberg had the honor of visiting the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, and was briefed on the most prominent cultural and intellectual projects in it.

The Director of the Preventive Media Center affiliated with the Media Department of the Holy Shrine, Jassam Al-Saeedi, said, “The German delegation was honored to visit the Holy Shrine and was briefed on the cultural and intellectual projects in it. A lecture was given to the delegation about the history of the holy city of Karbala, the Husseini renaissance and its philosophy, and the role of Imam Hussein (AS) in the survival of Islam.”

Al-Saeedi added, “During the lecture, it was also explained to the German delegation that Islam is a religion of tolerance and justice, and that the reason for the survival of the religion is Imam Hussein (AS), who established these values.”

Source : imhussain

 

