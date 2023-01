SHAFAQNA- The first-ever church built during the Turkish Republic era is planned to open its door to Christians soon. Sait Susin, president of the Istanbul Syriac Kadim Foundation, told Anadolu Agency that they plan to open the church, which cost about $4 million, in two months.

In a 2019 ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foundation was laid for the St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy on the European side of Istanbul.

Source: aa