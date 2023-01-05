CAIR calls for hate crime probe into California mosque Vandalism

SHAFAQNA- CAIR called for hate crime probe into California mosque Vandalism.



Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV/CC), has urged authorities to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

“Because a house of worship was targeted by this act of vandalism, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this troubling incident, to conduct a swift and thorough investigation and to bring appropriate charges when a suspect is apprehended,” Elkarra said in a statement. “Despite these types of attacks, we will work to create safe places for Muslims and all other faith communities.”

The Tracy Islamic Center on West Larch Road, fell victim to vandals on New Year’s Eve. The incident was caught on surveillance video.The video reportedly shows a suspect throwing a large rock through one of the mosque’s windows.

Mosques, among other places of worship, were frequent targets of crimes last year. CAIR is urging American Muslims and Islamic institutions to take extra security precautions.

Source: NEXTSHARK