English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine rejects Putin’s Christmas ceasefire proposal

0
Ukraine rejects Putin’s ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected out of hand a Russian order for a truce over the Orthodox Christmas period, saying Putin’s 36-hour truce is a tactical ploy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire – which will run from midday Friday (09:00 GMT) until the end of Saturday (21:00 GMT) – after a call for a Christmas truce by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine…” the Kremlin said in a statement citing Putin.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Leader of Russian Orthodox Church calls for Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine

asadian

Ukraine: 15,000 people missing since war began

asadian

Russia: Putin warns against nuclear attack on Moscow

asadian

New poll: More Americans believe USA should urge Ukraine to settle for peace

asadian

G-20 calls for Russia’s complete, unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine

asadian

Vatican: Pope meets Emmanuel Macron

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.