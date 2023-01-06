Bahrain court upholds charge against prominent rights defender

SHAFAQNA-A Bahraini court upheld charges against one of the country’s most prominent human rights defenders on Thursday, after denying him access to an appeal hearing.

Abdul-Hadi al-Khawaja, 61, was initially imprisoned in 2011 after leading peaceful protests calling for fundamental freedoms in the kingdom.

Last year, he was handed fresh new charges, including allegations that he broke a plastic chair when denied the right to call his daughters from prison and insulted a prison guard.

