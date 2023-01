SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the death anniversary of Lady Umm al-Binin (S.A), the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) was covered in black.

Today, Friday (January 6) coincides with 13 Jumada al-Thani, the anniversary of the death of Umm al-Banin, the wife of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S).

Source: Shafaqna Persian