SHAFAQNA-United States officials returned a 2,700-year-old looted artefact to the Palestinian government in an official ceremony in Bethlehem.

The “cosmetic spoon”, which was carved from ivory between 800 and 700 BCE, was handed back by George Noll, head of the US Office of Palestinian Affairs, to the Palestinian Authority’s tourism and antiquities minister, Rula Maayah.

Source : middleeasteye