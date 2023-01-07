Iran to protest use of fake name for Persian Gulf

The arrangement of the Persian Gulf Arab Cup under a fake name in the Iraqi city of Basra brought about numerous criticisms, so the Iranian football federation issued a protesting statement on Saturday, which will be handed over to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The statement emphasizes that following the use of a fake name for the historical title of the Persian Gulf at the cup, promoted the Iranian federation to convey official complaints of the Iranian nation and the football community in Iran to FIFA.

Obviously, the Persian Gulf is a noble and historical name, which has been applied in all languages and various atlases, including ancient and historical maps, the statement noted.

The unchallengeable documents regarding the issue will be handed over to FIFA to pursue the overhaul of the inappropriate methods of using names, which are in contradiction to international customs.

The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Arab Cup kicked off on Friday, with participation of football teams from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.