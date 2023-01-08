English
International Shia News Agency

Third largest mosque in the world [Photos]

0

SHAFAQNA- The “Great Mosque” of Algiers in Algeria, is known as the third largest mosque in the world after Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

The mosque has three floors with an area of 277,000 square meters and the height of its minaret is 267 meter. It is one of the largest structures in Algeria that was built after the end of the French colonial empire in this country to destroy the traces of that period.

The Great Mosque of Algiers has a library with 2000 seats in an area of 21,800 square meters. Also, it has a recreational and shopping center and an Islamic garden with an area of 14 hectares.

This mosque was built based on anti-seismic standards and traditional style, characterized by strong columns decorated with luminous white marble.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Libya: Great Mosque of Tripoli [Photos]

Related posts

Dohanews: Arab League is a shadow of a decades old united mission

asadian

Algeria: First Arab League summit since outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

asadian

Can Muslims Celebrate Halloween?

asadian

Algeria: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated

asadian

Algeria: First smart and environmental friendly Mosque

asadian

Algerian man arrested for insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.