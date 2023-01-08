Third largest mosque in the world [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The “Great Mosque” of Algiers in Algeria, is known as the third largest mosque in the world after Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

The mosque has three floors with an area of 277,000 square meters and the height of its minaret is 267 meter. It is one of the largest structures in Algeria that was built after the end of the French colonial empire in this country to destroy the traces of that period.

The Great Mosque of Algiers has a library with 2000 seats in an area of 21,800 square meters. Also, it has a recreational and shopping center and an Islamic garden with an area of 14 hectares.

This mosque was built based on anti-seismic standards and traditional style, characterized by strong columns decorated with luminous white marble.

