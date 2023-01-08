Egypt population to reach 159 million in 2050

SHAFAQNA- According to an international report, Egypt’s population will continue to grow significantly in the coming years, and the country’s population, which was 109.3 million in 2021, will increase to 158.8 million in 2050.

Fitch International Credit Institution stated: Egypt’s fertility rate is 3.2 babies for each woman, which is the fourth highest fertility rate in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Fitch predicted that by the year 2049, infants under the age of 4 will be 8.4% of Egypt’s population and reach 13.4 million people. This age range made 11.3% of the country’s population in 2021 while their population was 12.4 million people.

According to this report, this statistic means an increase in the demand for registration in primary schools (10 to 14 years old) from 10.9 million people in 2021 to 13.3 million people in 2049, as well as applicants for registration in high schools (15 to 19 year) from 9.7 million people in 2021 to 12.6 million people in 2049.

The increase in the student population of Egypt requires an increase in the number of Egyptian teachers and the provision of educational space for the government of this country.

According to the official statistics, Cairo has the most population of Egypt with 10,100,000 people and South Sinai is the least populated province of this country with 113,300 people.

Since 1950, Egypt’s population growth has averaged 20 million people every 28 years, but this trend has slowed to 21 years, then 14 years, and now to 8 years.

Before that, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic of Egypt, had emphasized in his statements that the uncontrolled growth of the population would affect the country’s strategic plans and, considering the country’s income limitations, would create a fundamental problem and reach a situation beyond the country’s ability, as in the year 2011 (referring to the January 25 revolution in Egypt).

The President of Egypt emphasized the necessity of “establishing a connection between population growth and social problems in the past century” and said that the solution to this problem is to curb population growth and review expenses.

