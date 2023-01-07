Survey: 52% of those asked said they would like to see France experience a “social explosion”

SHAFAQNA- As the details of the French government’s controversial new pension reform plan become clearer, a poll found that 52% of those asked said they would like to see France experience a “social explosion” in the coming months with the rise of a “Yellow Vests-type movement.”

This is the conclusion of a survey conducted Thursday by the French polling institute Ifop, which also found that 79% of the respondents also consider the scenario of an imminent “social explosion” including a new protest movement, to be realistic.

Source: aa