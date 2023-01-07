Hajj 2023: Saudis announced new fees and conditions

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj of Saudi Arabia has started Hajj registration for the citizens living in this country while announcing the cost of Hajj al-Tamattu 2023 (1402) and newer conditions for this religious ritual.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has started Hajj registration only for citizens living inside the country and has announced the conditions for participating in the upcoming Hajj. These conditions are currently specific to Saudi citizens, and this country has not yet announced possible regulations and restrictions for foreign pilgrims.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also announced that it will soon launch services for Hajj pilgrims who request from abroad. It is predicted that the Hajj 2023 will be held with the pre-Corona capacity after three years of restrictions. Also, the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization during his trip to Saudi Arabia this week will find out more details about the presence of Iranian pilgrims in Hajj.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the cost of this year’s Hajj for “pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia” starts from 3,984 Saudi Rials ($1,060). The most expensive package with accommodation for pilgrims in the six towers of Mina near Jamarat costs up to 11,435 Rials. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has also made it possible for its citizens to pay for Hajj in three instalments.

The minimum age for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia is 12 years old. Saudi women can also participate in Hajj without a Mahram or a close male relative. Saudi Arabia has had strict regulations in this regard and in the past even set an age limit for foreign women who intended to participate in the Hajj, based on which women who were less than 45 years old could not participate in the Hajj without their Mahrams.

The Ministry of Hajj has also given priority to applicants who have never performed Hajj before. It is also emphasized that all pilgrims must have been received the Covid-19 vaccine and the ACYW quadruple Meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before the Hajj ceremony.

Although Saudi Arabia has not yet announced the conditions for foreign nationals to attend Hajj 2023, but based on experience, it is expected that these conditions will be extended to all Hajj pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian