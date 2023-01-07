English
Biden administration improves US-Saudi cooperation to confront Iran

SHAFAQNA-The Wall Street Journal reported that officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden stating: “The Biden administration has dropped threats to retaliate against Saudi Arabia for an oil-production cut last year and is moving to step up security coordination to counter Iran in 2023.”

The officials said that officers from both countries are: “Pressing ahead with new military and intelligence projects and sensitive efforts to contain Iran amid stalled efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Tehran.”

In December, the Biden administration and Saudi officials worked to overturn a bill in Congress that would have cut off the limited intelligence support that the US provides to Riyadh for the war in Yemen.

Source : middleeastmonitor

