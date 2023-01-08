Avoiding Quarrels: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:20)

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:20)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Avoiding Quarrels

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

فَإِنْ حَاجُّوكَ فَقُلْ أَسْلَمْتُ وَجْهِيَ لِلَّهِ وَمَنِ اتَّبَعَنِ ۗ وَقُل لِّلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ وَالْأُمِّيِّينَ أَأَسْلَمْتُمْ ۚ فَإِنْ أَسْلَمُوا فَقَدِ اهْتَدَوا ۖ وَّإِن تَوَلَّوْا فَإِنَّمَا عَلَيْكَ الْبَلَاغُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ بَصِيرٌ بِالْعِبَادِ ‎﴿٢٠﴾‏

3:20 So if they argue with you, say, “I have submitted myself to Allah (in Islam), and (so have) those who follow me.” And say to those who were given the Scripture and (to) the unlearned, “Have you submitted yourselves?” And if they submit (in Islam), they are rightly guided; but if they turn away – then upon you is only the (duty of) notification. And Allah is Seeing of (His) servants.

Commentary: The People of the Book realized that the Prophet of Islam is the prophesied prophet in the Scripture [1]. But they did not believe in him since he was not from the people of Israel[2].

Naturally, during the Prophet’s era, the People of the Book presented their arguments and insisted that they had surrendered to God’s message, as the Christians of Najran did. In these circumstances, further discussions with the people of the Book would be unproductive, and the Quran leaves it to the people of the Book’s conscience whether they want to accept or denounce the divine truth.

Hence, verse 3:20 advises the Prophet, “…if they (the People of the Book) argue with you (furthermore), say, “I have submitted myself to Allah (in Islam), and (so have) those who follow me.” (فَإِنْ حَاجُّوكَ فَقُلْ أَسْلَمْتُ وَجْهِيَ لِلَّهِ وَمَنِ اتَّبَعَنِ) Then, ask the people of the Book and idolaters, “Have you (like me) submitted yourselves (to Allah’s command)?” (أَأَسْلَمْتُمْ)

The verse implicitly ends the argument and further quarrels by addressing the d disbelievers, “…if they submit (in Islam), they are rightly guided” (فَإِنْ أَسْلَمُوا فَقَدِ اهْتَدَوا).

The mission of the Prophet is to convey the divine message with logic and reason. People with truth-seeking spirits will embrace Islam, whereas others will turn away. In either case, the Prophet has done his duty (وَّإِن تَوَلَّوْا فَإِنَّمَا عَلَيْكَ الْبَلَاغُ), “and Allah (SWT) sees the people’s mind, and He is aware who sincerely arguing for find the truth” (وَاللَّهُ بَصِيرٌ بِالْعِبَادِ).

In summary:

This verse urges Muslims to refrain from fruitless arguing with narrow-minded and biased people. The mission of the Prophet (SAWA) was never to impose beliefs on people. Instead, it was to convey Islam to people with logic and reason. It is ultimately up to the people to accept or condemn the truth. The word umiyīna (الْأُمِّيِّينَ) means illiterate and refers to idolaters in verse 3:20.

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:20 [فَإِنْ] Then if [حَاجُّوكَ] they argue with you [فَقُلْ] then say, [أَسْلَمْتُ] “I have submitted [وَجْهِيَ] myself [لِلَّهِ] to Allah [وَمَنِ] and those sho [اتَّبَعَنِ] who follow me.” [وَقُل] And say [لِّلَّذِينَ] to those who [أُوتُوا] were given [الْكِتَابَ] the Book, [وَالْأُمِّيِّينَ] and the unlearned people, [أَأَسْلَمْتُمْ] “Have you submitted yourselves?” [فَإِنْ] Then if [أَسْلَمُوا] they are guided [فَقَدِ] they surely [اهْتَدَوا] they are guided. [وَّإِن] But if [تَوَلَّوْا] they turn back [فَإِنَّمَا]they only [عَلَيْكَ] on you [الْبَلَاغُ] is to the convey. [وَاللَّهُ] And Allah [بَصِيرٌ] is All-Seer[بِالْعِبَادِ] of His salves.

[1] Al-Baqara, 2:146 (الَّذِينَ آتَيْنَاهُمُ الْكِتَابَ يَعْرِفُونَهُ كَمَا يَعْرِفُونَ أَبْنَاءَهُمْ)

[2] But they did not believe in the Prophet since he was not from the people of Israel.