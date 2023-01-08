Egyptians welcome world’s largest floating library in Port Said

SHAFAQNA- As the largest floating library in the world, the “Logos Hope” ship, with more than 5,000 book titles and 400 volunteers from 60 different countries, is anchored in the Port Said, located in the northeast of Egypt, and has been welcomed by Egyptian citizens interested in reading.

The governor of Port Said has announced that on December 4th, after 12 years from its first trip to Egypt, the Logos Hope ship visited the country again and was welcomed by about 6,000 visitors of all ages.

The activity of the Logos Hope ship is not only limited to the books, and cultural events, plays and art programs can be held on it, and the ship’s cafe and restaurant can be used.

The Logos Hope ship is 130 meters long and the largest floating bookstore in the world. This ship is used by a German charity foundation to spread education around the world.

Logos Hope has furthered its goals by selling inexpensive books and helping local libraries and schools during its several-week stops.

All the employees of this floating bookstore work voluntarily and without pay and have managed to sell tens of millions of books.

