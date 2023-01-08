Sheikh Karbalai demands free treatment of 20 children with cancer in Astan Quds Hussaini medical centers+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalai, the religious guardian of Astan Quds Hussaini called for the start of the treatment process for twenty children with cancer from Al Muthanna province in the hospitals affiliated to this organization.

Hojjatoleslam Karbalai who received these children on Saturday at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) asked the hospitals of Astan Quds Hussaini, especially Waris Oncology Foundation, to immediately undertake the treatment process at the expense of this Astan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian