All women diplomats of Saudi Arabia in international forums + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has recently added two more women to its diplomatic staff in international forums and different countries.

These two women are “Haifa Al-Jadie” and “Nasreen Al-Shabal” who took oath in front of the King of Saudi Arabia as the new representatives of this country in the European Union and Finland on Tuesday.

Haifa Al-Jadie has been announced as the head of Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic staff in the European Union, and Nasreen Al-Shabal has been announced as the country’s new ambassador to Finland.

Haifa Al-Jadie

This is the first time that a woman holds the position of head of the Saudi diplomatic staff in the European Union and the country’s representative in the Nuclear Energy Agency.

Haifa Al-Jadie studied in Geneva and New York and his father was the Saudi ambassador to Sweden, Iceland, Morocco and Norway.

Nasreen Al-Shabal has been working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia for more than sixteen years.

Nasreen Al-Shabal

Reema bint Bandar Al Saud was also appointed as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to America in 2019.

Reema bint Bandar Al Saud

Forbes Middle East magazine included Reema in the list of the most powerful Arab women in 2014. She has also won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Innovation.

Amal Al-Moalemi is another active woman in Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic staff. She is the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Norway and is the second woman to reach such a position in Saudi Arabia after Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.



Amal al-Moalami

Inas al-Shahwan is another woman in Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic staff abroad, who is currently working as the Saudi ambassador to Sweden.

Inas Al-Shahwan

Inas al-Shahwan is the first Saudi woman who obtained the post of ambassador from outside the diplomatic system.

Source: Shafaqna Persian