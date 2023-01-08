English
Chinese Weibo bans over 1,000 accounts of Covid policy critics

SHAFAQNA-China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo has banned more than 1,000 accounts of users over Beijing’s coronavirus policy criticism.

A total of 1,120 Weibo account holders were subjected to either temporary or permanent bans from the platform over “personal attacks” against the country’s health experts and inciting conflict, the daily South China Morning Post reported.

The report also quoted Weibo’s Thursday announcement that says: “It is not acceptable to hurl insults at people who hold a different point of view or publish personal attacks and views that incite conflicts. Any kind of move that is destructive to the (Weibo) community would be handled in a serious manner.”

