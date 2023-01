SHAFAQNA-Charity thrift shops in the UK have grown more and more popular due to soaring inflation, according to a charity official.

Last summer charity shop sales jumped 22% – higher than the pre-pandemic period – due to rising inflation.

High prices continued to drive more people to visit charity shops during the second half of 2022, and charity shops saw a “Christmas boom” amid the cost-of-living crisis in December, according to figures.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com