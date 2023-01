SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that they say threaten democracy and freedoms.

The protesters gathered in the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in. It plans sweeping reforms, from expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank to weakening the power of the judiciary.”

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com