SHAFAQNA-Doha has been rated as one of the world’s best cities to live in by Resonance Consultancy.

The platform states that it uses a combination of statistical performance and qualitative assessments by locals and visitors in 24 areas divided into six core categories to rank global cities (principal cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million).

Doha came behind Dubai to make it the second in the Middle East and the Arab region.

Source : dohanews