Egypt to attract 30 million foreign tourists annually in next 4 years

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian government has planned to increase the number of foreign tourists to 30 million within the next 4 years.

While the highest number of tourists that Egypt has seen in one year is related to 2010 with 14.7 million foreign tourists, which generated 12.5 billion dollars in revenue for this country, Egypt has planned to enhance foreign tourists to 30 million within the next 4 years.

Leaving behind the effects of Corona, Egypt was able to earn 10.7 billion dollars from the tourism sector in the fiscal year 2021-2022. However, the war between Russia and Ukraine and the decrease in tourists from these two countries caused Egypt’s income from tourism to be lower than 2019.

Tourism revenues provide about 12% of Egypt’s gross domestic product and 15% of the country’s currency, and it is the third source of the country’s income after exports and remittances of foreign labor.

The number of active workers in Egypt’s tourism sector is estimated at 3 million, which is equivalent to 10% of the country’s workforce.

There are 8,000 tourist service centers in Egypt, including 1,200 hotels, 2,200 service companies, 1,400 restaurants, 2,200 gift shops, 480 water sports centers, 2,000 ancient tourist attractions, and 40 museums.

Egypt currently has 200,000 hotel rooms, which aimed to increase to 500,000 rooms in the 4-year plan.

In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Egypt spent about 64.7 million dollars for tourism advertising and its promotion.

In Egypt’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, 299.5 million dollars have been allocated for the development of the tourism sector.

Last September, the Egyptian government announced that it has a plan to boost tourism revenue to 30 billion dollars to increase its foreign exchange earnings in the next 3 years.

Source: MD East

