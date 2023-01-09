WEF: World is experiencing new economic order amid multiple crises

SHAFAQNA-World is experiencing new economic order amid multiple crises and action by central banks in tandem with the resilience of labor markets and the re-balancing of supply chains will be among the factors deciding what kind of economic order this transition will result in, World Economic Forum (WEF) Managing Director Mirek Dusek told.

Dusek’s remarks came ahead of the WEF’s Annual Meeting 2023 which will take place from Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland with the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

“The WEF’s Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos will convene against the backdrop of a challenging economic outlook, and the program will reflect that reality in focusing on the dual imperatives of making the right decisions for economies, companies and communities to get through these complex times while simultaneously maintaining the ability to make major investments in the future,” he said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com