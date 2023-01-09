English
Pope expressed concern about stalemate in negotiations over Iran nuclear agreement

SHAFAQNA-In his annual address to diplomats, Pope Francis expressed particular concern about the stalemate in negotiations over the Iran nuclear agreement and hopes for an immediate solution for “the sake of ensuring a more secure future.”

highlighted key challenges facing our world and affecting everyone, such as the war in Ukraine and the “wake of death and destruction” it leaves behind, with people dying not only from bombs but also from hunger and cold.

He mentioned the political and social tensions in Brazil, but also in Peru and Haiti, the violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and the exclusion of women from education in Afghanistan. He devoted attention to crises around the world: war-torn Syria and Yemen with populations dealing with deadly landmines; terrorism in Africa; the conflicts in the South Caucasus; the social, economic and political crisis in Lebanon; and the tragedy of migration that has turned the Mediterranean into a graveyard.

