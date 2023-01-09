Afghanistan: Some shops run by women closed in Balkh

SHAFAQNA- A number of women who run shops at a market in Balkh said the Vice and Virtue Department has ordered them to close their shops by next Thursday.

The women said shops were their only source of income and they were supporting their families through their small businesses.

Pasthun Afghan is one of the first women, who invested in a shop at the “City Walk” market in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province.

“Last Thursday, a member of the vice and virtue department came and asked us that we have one week to take away our shops and sit at home,” she said.

“We are forced to collect our commodities; otherwise, they will be wasted. This will also affect our economy,” said Yasamin, a shopkeeper.

Local officials said that women-only markets are still open. The shopkeepers called on local officials to reverse their decision.

