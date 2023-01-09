English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Some shops run by women closed in Balkh

0
shops run by women

SHAFAQNA- A number of women who run shops at a market in Balkh said the Vice and Virtue Department has ordered them to close their shops by next Thursday.

The women said shops were their only source of income and they were supporting their families through their small businesses.

Pasthun Afghan is one of the first women, who invested in a shop at the “City Walk” market in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province.

“Last Thursday, a member of the vice and virtue department came and asked us that we have one week to take away our shops and sit at home,” she said.

“We are forced to collect our commodities; otherwise, they will be wasted. This will also affect our economy,” said Yasamin, a shopkeeper.

Local officials said that women-only markets are still open. The shopkeepers called on local officials to reverse their decision.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 people in Afghanistan

asadian

Report: Afghanistan faces severe hunger levels

asadian

UN’s Security Council urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on Afghani women’s rights

asadian

UN urges Taliban to reverse ban on women in NGO’s

asadian

Top UN & NGO officials to meet over Taliban’s ban on female staff

asadian

OIC: Taliban closed university to girls despite “our repeated warnings”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.