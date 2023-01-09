English
Canada: Muslim women in Calgary share their experiences of facing of Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Muslim women in Calgary are sharing their experiences of discrimination  in the face of Islamophobia.

As the prime victim of Islamophobic attacks, Muslim women usually have many sad stories about facing hate on the streets, on public transports, and even at work.

Giving Muslim women a chance to speak out and share their experiences, a Calgary Muslim group hosted an event on January 6 to educate the community and make a change.

“If these hate crimes are happening because of false perceptions of our religion, then maybe we need to talk about what our religion is,” Duaa-Azeem Choudhary, a Quebec Muslim woman born to Pakistani immigrants, told CBC.

 

Source: aboutislam

