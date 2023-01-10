Saudi Arabia cancels all restrictions on Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that during this year’s Hajj season, all the restrictions imposed in the past few years will be lifted.

Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, announced during the opening ceremony of the conference and exhibition of Hajj services (Hajj Expo 2023) in the coastal city of Jeddah in the west of this country, that the number of pilgrims in the Hajj 1444 Hijri will return to the same level before the Corona pandemic.

Furthermore, while announcing that the restrictions related to the age of pilgrims will be canceled in this year’s Hajj, Al Rabiah emphasized that from tomorrow (Tuesday) the cost of Hajj insurance for Umrah pilgrims will be reduced by 73% and 63%, respectively.

While emphasizing that Umrah visas can be obtained in less than 24 hours, and its validity period has been increased from 30 days to 90 days, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah noted that people with Umrah visas also have the right to travel to any city of the country.

Al Rabiah stated that in order to increase competitiveness, Hajj caravans around the world will be allowed to contract with any licensed company from this year, emphasizing that the Saudi government has provided many services for the guests of the House of God and is carrying out great projects in this direction.

According to the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, the development of the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca at a cost of more than 200 billion Rials (more than 53.3 billion dollars), the development of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and the launch of a high-speed train connecting them with a cost of 64 billion Rials ( more than 17 billion dollars) which reduces the distance between Mecca and Medina to nearly two hours, is among the mentioned projects.

Source: Shafaqna Persian