Saudi Arabia starts “geo-coding” the Masjid al-Haram

SHAFAQNA– Abdulrahman Al-Sudais the General Presidency for the Affairs of Masjid Al-Haram, on Sunday evening inaugurated the “Geographic Coding” project of Al-Haram Mosque, which aims to facilitate the visibility of all areas of this holy place by the employees.

The goal of this project is to divide Masjid al-Haram into places that are geographically accessible to all employees. This division relies on the most important signs that form a common descriptive language and help identify places more precisely.

Al-Sudais said: “This location system provides slides that are installed on the pillars of Masjid al-Haram and contains direct information that helps to explain and describe the location of the pilgrims.

He added: “Our goal is to publish, consolidate and deepen scientific programs and previous researches in order to compile and prepare scientific studies and studies with an engineering dimension to create a reliable reference for researchers in the General Directorate of the two holy shrines Affairs”.

The project also provides direct contact information for the staff of the General Directorate of Al-Masjid Al-Haram Affairs using a quick response code that consolidates all electronic services provided to pilgrims and staff of Al-Masjid Al-Haram.

It should be noted that geographic coding or geocoding is the process of taking input text in the form of an address or the name of a place and returning the longitude and latitude position of that address on the surface of the earth.

Source: Shafaqna Persian