English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia starts “geo-coding” the Masjid al-Haram

0
geo-coding Masjid al-Haram

SHAFAQNAAbdulrahman Al-Sudais the General Presidency for the Affairs of Masjid Al-Haram, on Sunday evening inaugurated the “Geographic Coding” project of Al-Haram Mosque, which aims to facilitate the visibility of all areas of this holy place by the employees.

The goal of this project is to divide Masjid al-Haram into places that are geographically accessible to all employees. This division relies on the most important signs that form a common descriptive language and help identify places more precisely.

Al-Sudais said: “This location system provides slides that are installed on the pillars of Masjid al-Haram and contains direct information that helps to explain and describe the location of the pilgrims.

Al-Sudais said:” This location system provides slides that are installed on the pillars of Masjid al-Haram and contains direct information that helps to explain and describe the location of the pilgrims.”

He added: “Our goal is to publish, consolidate and deepen scientific programs and previous researches in order to compile and prepare scientific studies and studies with an engineering dimension to create a reliable reference for researchers in the General Directorate of the two holy shrines Affairs”.

The project also provides direct contact information for the staff of the General Directorate of Al-Masjid Al-Haram Affairs using a quick response code that consolidates all electronic services provided to pilgrims and staff of Al-Masjid Al-Haram.

It should be noted that geographic coding or geocoding is the process of taking input text in the form of an address or the name of a place and returning the longitude and latitude position of that address on the surface of the earth.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

[Video] Rainy day at house of God

asadian

Photo: Severe flooding in courtyard of Masjid Al-Haram 80 years ago

asadian

Mecca: New Curtain of Kaaba [Photos & Video]

asadian

Photos: Kaaba in the past 70 years

asadian

Spokesman of Masjid Al-Haram calls for insulting prophets to be considered as a crime

asadian

Photos: Eid Al-Fitr Prayers at Masjid Al-Haram & Masjid An-Nabawi

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.