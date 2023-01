SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s stock market is set to welcome its first initial public offering (IPO) in nearly three years in a test of new regulations.

IT services firm MEEZA could raise up to 911 million riyals ($249m) when it launches its IPO on January 15 through the sale of 50% of its shares under a new book-building process in Qatar that allows companies to offer a price range to test investor appetite and determine pricing.

Source: aljazeera

