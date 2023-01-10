Israel prohibited call to prayer in Ibrahimi Mosque 613 times in 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army prevented the call to prayer in the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron 613 times, the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said in its annual report yesterday (09 Jan 2023).

The report stated that the Israeli forces and settlers escalated their attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, with more than 48,000 settlers storming the area 262 times in 2022.

Dozens of Murabiteen, Palestinian men and women who guard Al-Aqsa, were also forced out the Mosque and banned from entering it.

