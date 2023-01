SHAFAQNA- The Israeli authorities are continuing to ban the import of essential medical equipment for use in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The ban has already been in force for 14 months. The ministry pointed out that this poses a grave risk to patients in Gaza’s hospitals.

According to Dr Medhat Abbas at the ministry, Israel has prevented the import of interventional catheter devices, digital X-ray machines and mobile X-ray machines.

Source: middleeastmonitor

