Palestine: 262 attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs reported 262 attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers on Al-Aqsa Mosque in 2022.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced that Israeli settlers and soldiers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque 262 times in 2022.

According to Anatoly, the annual statistics of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Palestine state that the Israeli army prevented the call to prayer in the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron in the West Bank 613 times In this report, it is stated that the total number of attackers on Al-Aqsa Mosque were more than 48 thousand people in 2022.

This report has pointed out there are dangerous plans for the Judaism of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the old neighborhood in Quds. In many cases, Al-Aqsa Mosque’s guards and Palestinian citizens have been driven from Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com