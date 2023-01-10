English
International Shia News Agency

Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya for trying to leave country

Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya

SHAFAQNA- Myanmar has jailed 112 people, including 12 children, from the minority Rohingya after they were caught trying to leave the country.

The court in Bogale in the southern Ayeyarwady region of Myanmar sentenced the group on January 6, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday (10 Jan 2023), citing local police.

The group was arrested in December after they were discovered on a motorboat “without any official documents”, the report said.

Of the 12 children, five were under the age of 13 and sentenced to two years, and the older children to three years. They were transferred to a “youth training school” on Monday, according to the paper.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

