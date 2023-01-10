British Airways’ new uniform features hijab options

The first new uniform collection in nearly two decades, created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, also includes a tailored three-piece suit for men as well as dress, skirt, trouser, and jumpsuit options for women.

From spring this year, it will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s engineers, cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents.

Chief executive officer of British Airways, Sean Doyle, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.”

As the airline’s employees receive their new uniforms, their old ones will be donated to charity or recycled to make toys, tablet holders, and other items, with some going for display in the airline’s museum.

